BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Quidel Corp
* Quidel reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $39.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $38 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale