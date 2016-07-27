BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Dolby Laboratories Inc :
* Says FY total revenue will range from $1.015 billion to $1.025 billion
* Dolby Laboratories reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 revenue $277.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $268 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $220 million to $230 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $268.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $239.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimates that diluted earnings per share for q4 will be between $0.16 and $0.22 on a GAAP basis and between $0.31 and $0.37 on a non-GAAP basis
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale