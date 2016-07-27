July 27 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd

* Aspen reports results for second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd says gross written premiums increased by 10.9 pct to $801.7 million in Q2 of 2016 compared with $722.8 million in Q2 of 2015