July 27 Clifton Bancorp Inc

* Clifton Bancorp Inc announces financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2016; declares cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Net interest income increased by 5.6 pct to $6.94 million for Q1, 2016 as compared to $6.58 million for Q1 2015