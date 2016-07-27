July 27 Porter Bancorp Inc

* Porter Bancorp reports 2nd quarter 2016 net income of $979,000 or $0.03 per diluted share

* Net interest income before provision expense decreased to $7.2 million for Q2 of 2016 compared with $7.7 million in Q1 of 2016