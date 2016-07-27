BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Rent-a-center Inc
* Sees 2016 acceptance now revenue of $805 million to $835 million
* Qtrly core U.S. Q2 revenues of $530.6 million decreased 10.6 percent year over year
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.65 to $1.85
* Q2 revenue $749.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $782.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 core revenue down 8.5% to 11.5% and core same store sales down 5% to 8%
* qtrly core u.s. Revenue decreased by 10.6 percent
* qtrly core u.s. Same store sales decreased by 6.7 percent
* point of sale implementation negatively impacted core revenue in q2, reduced portfolio making it necessary to revise outlook for year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $3.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."