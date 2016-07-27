BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Deltic Timber Corp
* Deltic announces preliminary second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* MDF sales volumes for Q3 and year of 2016 are forecast to be 25 to 35 million square feet and 100 to 120 million square feet, respectively
* Qtrly net sales $56.7 million versus $45.7 million
* Finished lumber production and sales volume are estimated at 60 to 70 million board feet for Q3 and 265 to 285 million board feet for year
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."