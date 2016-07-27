July 27 Deltic Timber Corp

* Deltic announces preliminary second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* MDF sales volumes for Q3 and year of 2016 are forecast to be 25 to 35 million square feet and 100 to 120 million square feet, respectively

* Qtrly net sales $56.7 million versus $45.7 million

* Finished lumber production and sales volume are estimated at 60 to 70 million board feet for Q3 and 265 to 285 million board feet for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)