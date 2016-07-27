BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
July 27 Spok Holdings Inc
* Says Software Bookings For 2016 Q2 Were $20.1 Mln, In Line with prior year quarter
* Says q2 bookings included $10.2 million of operations bookings and $9.9 million of maintenance renewals
* Says software backlog totaled $39.5 million at june 30, 2016, up from $36.8 million in prior quarter
* Spok reports 2016 second quarter operating results; software bookings increase, wireless trends improve
* Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 revenue $44.6 million versus $48 million
* Spok holdings inc says maintaining 2016 guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles