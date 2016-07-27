BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Ferro Corp
* Ferro reports increased earnings for second quarter 2016 driven by higher sales and gross profit margins
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $298 million versus I/B/E/S view $304 million
* Raises FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.00 to $1.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Approved new stock repurchase program to repurchase up to an additional $25 million of company's outstanding common stock
* Sees FY constant currency sales growth 10.5 pct - 11.5 pct
* Sees FY consolidated gross profit margin 30.5 pct - 31.0 pct
* Identified "efficiency optimization opportunities" that are expected to increase profitability by $20 - $30 million annually
* Identified "efficiency optimization opportunities" expected to be over next three years
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
