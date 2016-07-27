July 27 Selective Insurance Group Inc

* Selective reports second quarter 2016 net income per diluted share of $0.74 and operating income per diluted share up 16 pct to $0.72

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.72

* Q2 earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects for full-year 2016 catastrophe losses of 3.5 points