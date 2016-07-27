July 27 Talmer Bancorp Inc

* Talmer bancorp, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 net income of $20.2 million, representing $0.28 of earnings per diluted average common share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased $1.3 million to $57.4 million in q2 of 2016, compared to $56.1 million in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: