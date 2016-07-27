BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Talmer Bancorp Inc
* Talmer bancorp, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 net income of $20.2 million, representing $0.28 of earnings per diluted average common share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income increased $1.3 million to $57.4 million in q2 of 2016, compared to $56.1 million in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale