July 27 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv

* Sees fy revenue between $10.6 billion - $11.0 billion

* Company's backlog at end of q2 of 2016 was $19.6 billion.

* Says company is lowering its 2016 guidance

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.17

* Q2 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.82 billion

