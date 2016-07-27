BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Weatherford International PLC :
* "completed 92% of previously announced 8,000 headcount reduction plan"
* Qtrly North America revenue declined 26%, outperforming a 35% reduction in average rig count and continued pricing headwinds
* Weatherford reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.43 billion
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.63
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "industry has now hit a bottom on both activity and pricing fronts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale