BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Realty Income Corp
* Realty Income announces operating results for second quarter and first six months of 2016 and increases monthly dividend
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.85 to $2.90
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.82 to $2.89
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.71
* Q2 FFO per share $0.70
* Q2 revenue rose 6.7 percent to $271 million
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale