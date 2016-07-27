BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Key Energy Services Inc :
* NYSE suspended trading in company's common stock effective immediately
* Key energy services announces suspension of trading and commencement of NYSE delisting procedures; common stock expected to begin trading on the OTC markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale