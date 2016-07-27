July 27 Dollar General Corp :

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Dollar General announces purchase of 41 former Walmart Express Stores

* Dollar General Corp intends to operate fueling stations in 37 of these locations

* Anticipates relocating 40 existing dollar general stores into purchased sites by October 2016