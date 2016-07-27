BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Dollar General Corp :
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Dollar General announces purchase of 41 former Walmart Express Stores
* Dollar General Corp intends to operate fueling stations in 37 of these locations
* Anticipates relocating 40 existing dollar general stores into purchased sites by October 2016
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale