July 27 CYS Investments Inc :

* CYS Investments Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CYS Investments inc qtrly net interest income of $56.2 million in Q2, down approximately $7.3 million from $63.5 million in Q1