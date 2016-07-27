BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 CYS Investments Inc :
* CYS Investments Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CYS Investments inc qtrly net interest income of $56.2 million in Q2, down approximately $7.3 million from $63.5 million in Q1
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale