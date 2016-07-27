July 27 Xilinx Inc

* September quarter fiscal 2017 gross margin is expected to be approximately 70%

* Says September quarter fiscal 2017 sales are expected to be approximately flat sequentially.

* Xilinx Announces First Quarter 2017 Results; Advanced Products Grow 60% Y-T-Y, strong profitability

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 sales $575 million versus I/B/E/S view $571.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.33per share