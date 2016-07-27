BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Xilinx Inc
* September quarter fiscal 2017 gross margin is expected to be approximately 70%
* Says September quarter fiscal 2017 sales are expected to be approximately flat sequentially.
* Xilinx Announces First Quarter 2017 Results; Advanced Products Grow 60% Y-T-Y, strong profitability
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 sales $575 million versus I/B/E/S view $571.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.33per share
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale