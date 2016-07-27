BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc :
* America Apartment Communities- updating and increasing prior guidance for FY core FFO, now projected to be in a range of $5.77 to $5.93 per share
* Expects full year NOI growth for same store portfolio to be in range of 4.75% to 5.25%
* MAA reports second quarter results
* Q2 FFO per share $1.54
* Q2 adjusted core FFO per share $1.25
* America apartment communities inc says MAA is updating and increasing prior guidance for full year core FFO
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY core AFFO is now projected to be in range of $5.07 to $5.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale