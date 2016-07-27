BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Quaker Chemical Corp
* Quaker Chemical Corp qtrly net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders $1.13 per share
* Quaker Chemical announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales rose 2 percent to $186.9 million
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "2016 forecast continues to indicate growth in both top and bottom lines" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale