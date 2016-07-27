BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Service Corporation International
* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.20 to $1.30
* Service Corporation International announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations excluding items
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."