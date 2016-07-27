BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 TimkenSteel Corp
TimkenSteel Corp Announces Second Quarter 2016 Results
* Timkensteel Corp sees Q3 net loss is projected to be between $20 million and $13 million.
* 2016 capital spending is projected to be $45 million.
* Timkensteel Corp sees q3 raw material spread is expected to be flat versus q2
* Qtrly U.S. Rig count is about 50 percent lower compared with Q2 of 2015
* Timkensteel Corp sees Q3 melt utilization is expected to be similar to Q2
* Q2 loss per share $0.24
* Q2 sales $223.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 shipments are expected to be approximately 5 percent lower than second-quarter 2016
* Imports and weak market dynamics are expected to continue to pressure pricing
* Third-Quarter 2016 ebitda is projected to be between a loss of $10 million and breakeven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."