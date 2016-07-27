BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Empire State Realty Trust Inc :
* Empire state realty trust announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 core FFO per share $0.24
* Q2 FFO per share $0.24
* Empire state realty trust announces second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenues $165.8 million versus $164.8 million
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale