BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Kimco Realty Corp
* Kimco Realty Corp sees FY FFO per share $1.34 - $1.42 $1.42
* Kimco Realty Corp Sees Fy FFO As Adjusted $1.48-$1.52 per share
* Subsequent to Q2, Kimco announced an early debt repayment initiative
* Establishment of valuation allowance to result in non-cash charge against net income,ffo of about $66 million,$41 million, respectively, in q3
* Kimco realty reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.38
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.37 excluding items
* Will recognize one-time charge of about $48 million related to early extinguishment of debt during q3 of 2016
* Plans to merge Kimco Realty Services, Inc. into Kimco, the REIT
* In conjunction with merger, Kimco will establish valuation allowance against certain deferred tax assets currently on balance sheet
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy net income of $0.86 to $0.94 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."