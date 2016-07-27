BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 28 Coeur Mining Inc
* Qtrly silver production was 4.0 million ounces and gold production was 92,727 ounces, representing a 19% increase over q1
* Coeur mining inc says $15 million increase to capital expenditures guidance in 2016
* Coeur reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 revenue $182 million versus i/b/e/s view $179.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coeur mining inc says q2 silver and gold sales were 4.0 million ounces and 88,543 ounces, respectively, or 9.3 million silver equivalent ounces
* Says anticipate increasing capital expenditure budget by an additional $10 million during second half of year
* Maintaining full-year 2016 production guidance of 115,000 - 125,000 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."