BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 28 Callaway Golf Co
* Reaffirms 2016 full year net sales and earnings guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $870.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company cautioned that there could be some increased market risk during second half of 2016 related to brexit
* Does not anticipate that changes in foreign currency rates will have much impact on company's results for full year
* Sees q3 gaap net sales $170 - $180 million
* Sees q3 loss per share $0.15- $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $188.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Callaway golf company announces second quarter 2016 financial results including a 6.5% increase in net sales and a 140% increase in earnings per share; callaway reaffirms 2016 full year net sales and earnings guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $246 million versus i/b/e/s view $242.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."