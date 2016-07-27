BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 28 Tetra Tech Inc
* Tetra tech inc sees ongoing diluted eps for fiscal year 2016 expected to range from $1.85 per share to $1.90 per share
* Tetra tech inc qtrly backlog of $2.3 billion, up 21% year over year
* Tetra tech inc sees fiscal year 2016 net revenue expected to range from $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $510.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetra tech reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.55 to $0.60 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.85 to $1.90 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion
* Q3 revenue rose 16 percent to $667 million
* Q3 revenue view $497.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Sees q4 revenue $500 million to $550 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetra tech inc sees ongoing diluted eps for q4 of fiscal 2016 to be in range of $0.55 to $0.60
* Tetra tech inc sees net revenue for q4 to range from $500 million to $550 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."