BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 O'reilly Automotive Inc
* Sees Q3 comparable store sales 3 pct to 5 pct
* Sees Q3 diluted earnings per share $2.77 to $2.87
* Sees Q3 comparable store sales growth 3% to 5%
* Sees FY 2016 total revenue $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.73, revenue view $8.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $2.65
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $2.18 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.19 billion
* Sees FY comparable store sales growth 3 pct to 5 pct
* Sees FY comparable store sales 3 pct to 5 pct
* Sees FY capital expenditures $460 million to $490 million
* Sees FY capital expenditures $460 million to $490 million
* Sees FY 2016 diluted earnings per share $10.30 to $10.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."