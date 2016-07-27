July 27 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc :

* Annualized net charge-offs for Q2 of 2016 were 6.94% of average owned portfolio as compared to 6.59% for Q2 of 2015

* CPS announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 revenue rose 18.8 percent to $104.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S