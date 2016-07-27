BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc :
* Annualized net charge-offs for Q2 of 2016 were 6.94% of average owned portfolio as compared to 6.59% for Q2 of 2015
* CPS announces second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Q2 revenue rose 18.8 percent to $104.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale