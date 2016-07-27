July 27 Marriott International Inc :

* For FY sees standalone comparable systemwide REVPAR on constant dollar basis will grow 3 percent in N. America, outside n. America and worldwide

* On a standalone basis, Marriott expects full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA could total $1,889 million to $1,904 million

* Sees q3 total fee revenue $495 million to $500 million; sees q4 total fee revenue $485 million to $490 million

* Marriott international reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.03 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.96

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $3.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.9 billion

* Expects standalone investment spending in 2016 will total approximately $450 million to $550 million

* North American comparable systemwide constant dollar REVPAR rose 3.2 percent in q2

* On a constant dollar basis, worldwide comparable systemwide REVPAR rose 2.9 percent in q2

* Sees FY standalone comparable systemwide REVPAR on constant dollar basis up roughly 3 percent in North America, outside North America and worldwide

* "acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts worldwide is expected to close in coming weeks"

* Sees Q3 standalone comparable systemwide REVPAR on constant dollar basis up 3 to 4 percent in North America, outside North America and worldwide

* Attendance at group meetings was on track in q2, group cancellations remain low, continue to see strong future group bookings

Anticipate growing our worldwide rooms distribution by 6.5 percent, net, in 2016 from Marriott's 19 legacy brands alone