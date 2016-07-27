July 27 Live Oak Bancshares Inc

* Says net interest income for Q2 of 2016 increased to $9.9 million compared to $5.4 million for Q2 of 2015

* Provision for loan losses for Q2 of 2016 increased to $3.5 million compared to $1.4 million for q1 of 2016

* Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S