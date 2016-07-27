BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Xenith Bankshares Inc
* Xenith Bankshares Inc reports second quarter and first half 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Net interest income in three months ended june 30, 2016 was $7.5 million compared to $7.3 million in three months ended june 30, 2015
* Net interest margin in q2 of 2016 was 3.08% compared to 3.23% in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale