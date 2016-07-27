July 27 Xenith Bankshares Inc

* Xenith Bankshares Inc reports second quarter and first half 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Net interest income in three months ended june 30, 2016 was $7.5 million compared to $7.3 million in three months ended june 30, 2015

* Net interest margin in q2 of 2016 was 3.08% compared to 3.23% in Q2 of 2015