BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Mks Instruments Inc :
* MKS Instruments Inc qtrly net revenues $ 326 million versus $ 184 million in Q1
* MKS Instruments reports Q2 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.72
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64 to $0.86
* Sees q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.36 to $0.60
* Sees q3 2016 sales $345 million to $385 million
* Sees q3 2016 sales $345 million to $385 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $359.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale