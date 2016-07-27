BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Secure Energy Services Inc
* Secure anticipates that activity levels will ramp up into second half of year
* Where actual activity levels will reach in remainder of 2016 remains difficult to predict
* Secure Energy Services Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Will continue to increase capacity at current facilities by adding additional tanks, disposal wells and expansion landfill cells
* Secure energy services reports second quarter results
* Q2 revenue C$268.6 million
* Q2 revenue view c$204.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In July, secure opened a second disposal well at big mountain SWD located in Alberta Deep Basin
* During Q3, secure expects to open New Kakwa FST, also located in Deep Basin
* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."