July 27 Liveperson Inc

* Says reducing 2016 revenue guidance by about 4% at midpoint of previous and updated ranges

* Sees Q3 adjusted net loss per share $0.03 - $0.01

* Sees Q3 gaap net loss per share $0.09 - $0.07

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $232.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 gaap net loss per share $0.34 - $0.28

* Liveperson announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $56.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $56.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 revenue $54.0 million - $55.0 million

* Forecast total expenses will be approximately $12.0 million better in 2016 than 2015

* Forecast total expenses will be approximately $12.0 million better in 2016 than 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $58.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S