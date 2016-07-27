BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Liveperson Inc
* Says reducing 2016 revenue guidance by about 4% at midpoint of previous and updated ranges
* Sees Q3 adjusted net loss per share $0.03 - $0.01
* Sees Q3 gaap net loss per share $0.09 - $0.07
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $232.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 gaap net loss per share $0.34 - $0.28
* Liveperson announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q2 loss per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue $56.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $56.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reducing our 2016 revenue guidance by approximately 4% at midpoint of previous and updated ranges
* Sees q3 revenue $54.0 million - $55.0 million
* Forecast total expenses will be approximately $12.0 million better in 2016 than 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $58.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale