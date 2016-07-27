July 27 Ensco Plc

* As of 30 June 2016, had $4.1 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities

* "Expense management plans remain on track to achieve our cost savings targets"

* Revenues were $910 million in Q2 2016 compared to $1.059 billion a year ago

* Ensco Plc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.04 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total rig utilization 61% versus 76% last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)