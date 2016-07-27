BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Ensco Plc
* As of 30 June 2016, had $4.1 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities
* "Expense management plans remain on track to achieve our cost savings targets"
* Revenues were $910 million in Q2 2016 compared to $1.059 billion a year ago
* Ensco Plc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $2.04 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total rig utilization 61% versus 76% last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."