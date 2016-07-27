BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
July 27 Astoria Financial Corp
* Astoria Financial Corporation reports 2016 second quarter earnings per common share of $0.16
* Q2 earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2016 totaled $83.1 million compared to $83.3 million for previous quarter
* Net interest margin for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was 2.36%, flat from previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles