July 27 Astoria Financial Corp

* Astoria Financial Corporation reports 2016 second quarter earnings per common share of $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2016 totaled $83.1 million compared to $83.3 million for previous quarter

* Net interest margin for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was 2.36%, flat from previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)