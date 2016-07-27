July 27 Horace Mann Educators Corp

* Horace Mann reports second quarter 2016 net income per share of $0.29; operating EPS of $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 operating earnings per share $1.80 to $2.00

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $283.5 million versus $268.5 million

* Catastrophe losses for last six months of 2016 are estimated to be similar to historical averages