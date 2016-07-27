BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 28 Investors Bancorp Inc
* Total assets increased $528.3 million, or 2% to $21.72 billion at june 30, 2016, from $21.19 billion at march 31, 2016
* Investors bancorp, inc. Announces second quarter financial results and cash dividend
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Provision for loan losses was $5.0 million for three months ended june 30, 2016 and q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."