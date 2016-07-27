July 28 Investors Bancorp Inc

* Total assets increased $528.3 million, or 2% to $21.72 billion at june 30, 2016, from $21.19 billion at march 31, 2016

* Investors bancorp, inc. Announces second quarter financial results and cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Provision for loan losses was $5.0 million for three months ended june 30, 2016 and q1 of 2016