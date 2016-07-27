BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Curtiss-Wright Corp
* Qtrly backlog of $2.0 billion increased 6% from December 31, 2015; and
* Says for fy 2016 increasing free cash flow guidance by $10 million to new range of $300 million to $320 million
* Curtiss-Wright Corp - new orders of $524 million in Q2 were essentially flat compared to prior year
* Curtiss-Wright reports second quarter 2016 financial results; maintains full-year eps and increases free cash flow guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.88
* Q2 sales $533 million versus i/b/e/s view $523.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.15
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says increasing full-year 2016 operating margin guidance by 20 basis points to new range of 14.2% to 14.4%
* Curtiss-Wright Corp - maintaining full-year 2016 expectations for diluted earnings per share (eps) of $4.00 to $4.15
* Curtiss-Wright Corp says new orders of $524 million in Q2 were essentially flat compared to prior year
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."