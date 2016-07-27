July 27 (Reuters) -

* Sunshine Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income for Q2 2016 increased to $3.9 million as compared to $1.7 million for Q2 of 2015

* Sunshine Bancorp Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Sunshine Bancorp, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial results