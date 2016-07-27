July 27 Kinross Gold Corp

* Qtrly production was 671,267 gold equivalent ounces (au eq. oz.), compared with 660,898 au eq. oz. in Q2 2015

* Qtrly all-in sustaining cost was $988 per au eq. oz. Sold, compared with $1,011 in Q2 2015.

* "Remain on track to be within our full-year guidance range for both production and cost of sales"

* Expects to be within its 2016 guidance range for production cost of sales $675 - $735 per au eq. oz.

* Kinross is tracking below its 2016 capital expenditure forecast of $755 million and is reviewing timing of its capital spend for second half of 2016.

* Due to lack of rainfall at Paracatu during 2015-2016 rainy season, expects to temporarily suspend operation of mine's plant 1 facility in second half of Q3.

* Says as a result of suspension at Tasiast mine, phase one expansion's expected timing for commercial production may extend to Q2 2018

* Reports 2016 second-quarter results

* Q2 revenue $876.4 million versus $755.2 million

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Kinross expects to be within its 2016 guidance range for production 2.7 - 2.9 million au eq. Oz

* Expects to be within its 2016 guidance range for all-in sustaining cost $890 - $990 per au eq. oz.

* Plant 1 at Paracatu will remain suspended until water balance rises sufficiently to allow for production to restart.

* Says has remobilized workforce and expects to resume normal mining and processing activities in august 2016 at tasiast mine