BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Kinross Gold Corp
* Qtrly production was 671,267 gold equivalent ounces (au eq. oz.), compared with 660,898 au eq. oz. in Q2 2015
* Qtrly all-in sustaining cost was $988 per au eq. oz. Sold, compared with $1,011 in Q2 2015.
* "Remain on track to be within our full-year guidance range for both production and cost of sales"
* Expects to be within its 2016 guidance range for production cost of sales $675 - $735 per au eq. oz.
* Kinross is tracking below its 2016 capital expenditure forecast of $755 million and is reviewing timing of its capital spend for second half of 2016.
* Due to lack of rainfall at Paracatu during 2015-2016 rainy season, expects to temporarily suspend operation of mine's plant 1 facility in second half of Q3.
* Says as a result of suspension at Tasiast mine, phase one expansion's expected timing for commercial production may extend to Q2 2018
* Reports 2016 second-quarter results
* Q2 revenue $876.4 million versus $755.2 million
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q2 loss per share $0.02
* Kinross expects to be within its 2016 guidance range for production 2.7 - 2.9 million au eq. Oz
* Expects to be within its 2016 guidance range for all-in sustaining cost $890 - $990 per au eq. oz.
* Plant 1 at Paracatu will remain suspended until water balance rises sufficiently to allow for production to restart.
* Says has remobilized workforce and expects to resume normal mining and processing activities in august 2016 at tasiast mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."