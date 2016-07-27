BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Noble Corporation Plc
* Noble corporation plc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $895 million
* Full year capital expenditure estimate reduced to $675 million
* Qtrly average dayrate $ 509,145 versus $ 340,217
* Q2 revenue view $510.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Industry conditions remain challenging"
* "Utilization in our floating rig fleet declined steeply in quarter, due in part to contractual settlement with Freeport"
* Says at June 30, 2016, noble's total contract backlog stood at $5.1 billion
* Qtrly average rig utilization 65% versus 83% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale