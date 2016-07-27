July 27 Kirby Corp

* Expects 2016 capital spending to be unchanged in $230 to $250 million range.

* Lower revenues and operating loss as compared to Q2 2015 were due to lack of pressure pumping unit manufacturing,lower sales of engines

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.72

* Q2 revenue $441.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $452.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.70

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.65