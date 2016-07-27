BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Home Bancshares Inc.
* In Q3, co expects to realize a corresponding one-time pre-tax charge of almost $3.9 million or $0.02 diluted eps
* Home Bancshares announces early termination of all FDIC loss share agreements
* Under terms of agreement, bank made a net payment of $6.6 million to FDIC as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."