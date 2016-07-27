July 27 Home Bancshares Inc.

* In Q3, co expects to realize a corresponding one-time pre-tax charge of almost $3.9 million or $0.02 diluted eps

* Home Bancshares announces early termination of all FDIC loss share agreements

* Under terms of agreement, bank made a net payment of $6.6 million to FDIC as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements