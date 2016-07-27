BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 First Quantum Minerals Ltd
* First quantum minerals reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue view $730.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales revenue $659 million versus $558 million
* Qtrly guidance on total capital expenditure for 2016 to 2018 is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."