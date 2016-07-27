July 27 New Gold Inc

* New Gold Delivers Higher 2016 Second Quarter Cash Flow And Significantly Lowers Full year cost guidance

* "On track to meet our full-year gold production guidance and pleased to be in a position to lower our cost guidance"

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gold production of 99,423 ounces increased by 15% relative to 2015

* Qtrly copper production of 25.7 million pounds increased by 9%

* Qtrly all-in sustaining costs decreased to $717 per ounce, including total cash costs of $334 per ounce

* Qtrly revenue $180.3 million versus $167.7 million