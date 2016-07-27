BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 New Gold Inc
* New Gold Delivers Higher 2016 Second Quarter Cash Flow And Significantly Lowers Full year cost guidance
* "On track to meet our full-year gold production guidance and pleased to be in a position to lower our cost guidance"
* Q2 loss per share $0.02
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gold production of 99,423 ounces increased by 15% relative to 2015
* Qtrly copper production of 25.7 million pounds increased by 9%
* Qtrly all-in sustaining costs decreased to $717 per ounce, including total cash costs of $334 per ounce
* Qtrly revenue $180.3 million versus $167.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."