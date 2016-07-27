July 27 Teradyne Inc

* Guidance for Q3 of 2016 is revenue of $375 million to $405 million,

* Sees Q3 GAAP net income of $0.22 to $0.30 per diluted share and Non-GAAP net income of $0.23 to $0.30 per diluted share

* Teradyne reports revenue growth in second quarter and first half 2016

* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.10

* Q2 revenue $532 million versus I/B/E/S view $526.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $469.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S