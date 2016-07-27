BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
July 27 Teradyne Inc
* Guidance for Q3 of 2016 is revenue of $375 million to $405 million,
* Sees Q3 GAAP net income of $0.22 to $0.30 per diluted share and Non-GAAP net income of $0.23 to $0.30 per diluted share
* Teradyne reports revenue growth in second quarter and first half 2016
* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55 excluding items
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.10
* Q2 revenue $532 million versus I/B/E/S view $526.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $469.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
