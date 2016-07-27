July 27 Hilltop Holdings Inc

* Hilltop Holdings Inc qtrly net interest income $100.4 million versus $100.7 million last year

* Hilltop Holdings Inc. announces financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Provision for loan losses was $28.9 million during q2 of 2016, compared to $3.4 million in Q1 of 2016