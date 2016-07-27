July 27 Bankwell Financial Group Inc

* Bankwell Financial Group reports second quarter net income of $2.9 million, reaches record asset levels at $1.5 billion and declares third quarter dividend

* "expect personnel additions during remainder of 2016 that will result in a more normalized efficiency ratio"

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 revenue $12.7 million

"expect significant improvement for full year versus our 2015 efficiency ratio"